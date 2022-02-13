'Plan was to get explosive batter': Amre on DC acquiring Warner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre has explained why the franchise wanted to acquire Australia batter David Warner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

Australia T20 World-Cup winning duo David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, and experienced India all-rounder Shardul Thakur headlined the buys of the Delhi Capitals on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here in Bengaluru. While Warner and Marsh were acquired for Rs 6.25 crore and 6.50 crore respectively, Thakur became the franchise's most expensive buy at the auction for Rs 10.75 crore.

The Delhi-based franchise also acquired services of the Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 2 crore each along with exciting domestic talents- Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakh) Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.10 crore) and KS Bharat (2 crore).



"Our plan was to get an explosive batsman on top, and we got David Warner, who won the man of the series award at the T20 World Cup in 2021. We are also very happy to get a good all-rounder in Mitch Marsh. Shardul Thakur has been playing for India in all three formats and was part of India's winning team last year in Australia. Hence, as a franchise, we backed him. We are also happy to get good buys Kuldeep and Mustafizur under our budget," Amre said in an official release.

"The auctions are not yet over, so we are really focused on getting our remaining players. Hopefully, we will get what we want. But so far, the auctions have gone the way we wanted," stated the former Indian player.

Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat

Delhi Capitals Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

