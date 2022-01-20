Play my best cricket when things are kept simple, says Brandon King

Kingston [Jamaica], January 20 (ANI): West Indies batter Brandon King feels that he should make the most of the opportunity after being recalled to the T20I side of the national team and aims to play Test cricket for the country.

King lost his place in the West Indies team after he managed to get only 153 runs in New Zealand in November 2020. After the team's poor run in T20 World Cup 2021, King was recalled for the Pakistan tour, where he made his maiden international half-century.

"I'm definitely willing to play Test cricket. When I grew up, I grew up watching Test cricket, so that was what I dreamed of. For me, it's the ultimate goal. The way my career was going at first was leading towards that, the first West Indies team for me was the 'A' team, four-day team after I had a decent four-day championship," said King as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



"After I had a good year in 2019 CPL, my white-ball game kind of took over, but I'll be ready anytime. Any chance I get to play four-day cricket again, I'd love to play to try and put my name in the hat for Test cricket. I'd love to play all formats," he added.

The batter further said that he has been working on some technical aspects since last year to improve his batting form.

"I was obviously very happy to be back in West Indies colours. There have always been technical aspects that I've been working on over the year but I play my best cricket when I keep things simple out there while I'm batting and try to play the situation as it is. That has really helped me to do better out there - just to remain calm in general," said the batter.

"Over that period of time, I had ample time to reflect on my game and what works for me and what doesn't and to try and improve my weaknesses. That was done over time. I feel I was more mentally prepared this second time around, I knew my game better, and I know how to get the best out of myself," he added. (ANI)

