Played too many dot balls in middle overs: India skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia in 3rd T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Following her side's 21-run loss to Australia in the third T20I, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her side played too many dot balls in the middle overs and could not rotate the strike well.

Half-century from Shafali Verma went in vain as timely strikes by Australia enabled them to defeat India by 21 runs in the third T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The way Anjali and Devika took the responsibility was outstanding to watch. Very impressed with the way they are bowling. After getting them on 170-odd runs, we really thought we can chase this total. We played too many dot balls in the middle. After getting the boundary, our plan was to rotate strike but did not happen. Shafali or myself - we had in mind one of us needs to play till the end. But we have a long batting lineup now and can play freely. So we can go for our shots. Do not really need one of us to play till the end," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.



Australia scored 172/8 in the first innings. Overcoming two quick jolts by India, which reduced the visitors to 5/2, Ellyse Perry lit the innings with an explosive knock of 75 of 47 balls that had nine fours and three sixes. She had a 54-run stand for the third wicket with Beth Mooney (30). Grace Harris also played an explosive cameo, scoring 41 of 18 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

Renuka Singh, Anjali Savarni, Devika Vaidya and Deepti Sharma each took two wickets for India.

Chasing 173, India were 33/2 before the powerplay, with Smriti Mandhana (1) and Jemimah Rodrigues (18) dismissed by Darcie Brown. But a 73-run stand between Shafali Verma (52) and skipper Harmanpreet (37) brought back India into contention.

However, after that India lost wickets quickly and lost the match by 21 runs. For Aussies, Gardner and Brown took two wickets each while Carey and Schutt took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Australia: 172/8 (Ellyse Perry 75, Grace Harris 41, Renuka Singh 2/24) beat India: 151/7 (Shafali Verma 52, Harmanpreet Kaur 37, Darcie Brown 2/19) by 21 runs. (ANI)

