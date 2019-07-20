Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal

Players have a lot to prove: Tamim Iqbal ahead of Sri Lanka series

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:32 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Bangladesh is gearing up to compete against Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, skipper Tamim Iqbal said that as many experienced players will not feature in the team, their replacements will have a lot to prove.
Notable players like Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Liton Das will not be playing in the tournament.
"I think the series is very important and who are travelling with the team have a lot to prove because a lot of experienced cricketers are not going due to injury and other personal reasons," ICC quoted Iqbal as saying.
Bangladesh finished on the eighth position while Sri Lanka stood at the fifth position in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh managed to defeat teams like South Africa and West Indies during the tournament whereas Sri Lanka thrashed the host England.
Keeping recent performances in mind, Iqbal said, "This series will be challenging. Sri Lanka is a very strong team at home but we have done well in the past so there is no reason why we can't do it this time."
Iqbal also stated that the players will have to grab the opportunity with both the hands.
"Those who are in the squad... if they grab this opportunity with both hands then it will be better for the team as well as for them too," he said.
Mortaza has been ruled out of the series after he picked a left hamstring injury and as a result, Iqbal has been handed the leadership role.
However, Iqbal said that it will not be an added pressure.
"I did not think [that leading the side will be an added pressure]. I could not play to my expectation [in the World Cup], but there is a new challenge ahead and I am hoping something good will happen. If you think about your failure all the time then you are likely to fail again, so I am thinking what is ahead instead of what had passed by," Iqbal said.
The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on July 26. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Gambhir, Sehwag condole Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): East Delhi MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:35 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu defeats Chen Yu Fei, secures final berth

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 in a semi-final match of the Indonesia Open on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:04 IST

Bale staying in club is not a problem: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that he has no problem with Gareth Bale staying back with the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:48 IST

Team is more prepared than last year, says coach Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Saturday said that the team is more prepared than last year for the COTIF Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:02 IST

Derby County role 'right step' in my career, says Phillip Cocu

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Derby County manager Phillip Cocu, who succeeded Frank Lampard, feels that this is the 'right step' in his career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:01 IST

I have good relationship with Emery: Mesut Ozil

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil revealed that he has a 'good relationship' with manager Unai Emery after having a difficult season under the Spaniard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:51 IST

Jurgen Klopp 'greedy' for more titles

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): After winning the Champions League last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plan of settling down as he said they want to win the title all the time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): We want Leroy Sane to stay, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours surrounding Sane's departure from the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:12 IST

Australia have enough time to win: Ellyse Perry after rain...

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Despite the second day of the Test match being abandoned due to rain, Australia's Ellyse Perry feels that they still have 'enough time' to win the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:11 IST

Pat Cummins looks back at 2015 Ashes series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to lock horns in the upcoming Ashes series, pacer Pat Cummins revisited the series against England in 2015, saying he had not developed into a proper bowler back then.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:02 IST

Algeria defeat Senegal, win Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 (ANI): Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Dhoni has no plans to retire as of now, says friend and business...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Clearing speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, his close friend and business partner Arun Pandey said that the cricketer does not have any plans of hanging his bat as of now.

Read More
iocl