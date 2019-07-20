Players have a lot to prove: Tamim Iqbal ahead of Sri Lanka series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Bangladesh is gearing up to compete against Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, skipper Tamim Iqbal said that as many experienced players will not feature in the team, their replacements will have a lot to prove.

Notable players like Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Liton Das will not be playing in the tournament.

"I think the series is very important and who are travelling with the team have a lot to prove because a lot of experienced cricketers are not going due to injury and other personal reasons," ICC quoted Iqbal as saying.

Bangladesh finished on the eighth position while Sri Lanka stood at the fifth position in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh managed to defeat teams like South Africa and West Indies during the tournament whereas Sri Lanka thrashed the host England.

Keeping recent performances in mind, Iqbal said, "This series will be challenging. Sri Lanka is a very strong team at home but we have done well in the past so there is no reason why we can't do it this time."

Iqbal also stated that the players will have to grab the opportunity with both the hands.

"Those who are in the squad... if they grab this opportunity with both hands then it will be better for the team as well as for them too," he said.

Mortaza has been ruled out of the series after he picked a left hamstring injury and as a result, Iqbal has been handed the leadership role.

However, Iqbal said that it will not be an added pressure.

"I did not think [that leading the side will be an added pressure]. I could not play to my expectation [in the World Cup], but there is a new challenge ahead and I am hoping something good will happen. If you think about your failure all the time then you are likely to fail again, so I am thinking what is ahead instead of what had passed by," Iqbal said.

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on July 26. (ANI)

