Players may not use saliva for shining ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday hinted that the bowlers may not use saliva to shine the ball during the series against South Africa.

With more than 50 positive coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions.

"We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts," Bhuvneshwar said in the pre-match press conference.

"We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," the bowler added.

With the ICC World T20 scheduled in October this year the focus of many teams have been on the shortest format of the game.

However, Bhuvneshwar feels that every game is equally important.

"Every international game is important. If we win here, we will take that confidence in the Indian Premier League," added Bhuvneshwar.

The 30-year-old bowler, who is returning into the squad after injury, said that the best way to make a comeback is by playing practice matches before the actual game.

India will lock horns with South Africa in the first ODIs on March 12. (ANI)

