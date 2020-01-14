Player's stupidity if his abuses get caught on stump mics: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Former England player Michael Vaughan said if a player abuses and gets caught on the stump mics then it is his 'stupidity, not the fact we have stump mics'.

Vaughan on Tuesday took to Twitter to write: "For what's it worth..I think having the stump mics turned up has added to cricket Broadcasts & given the viewer an insight into players/tactics & some banter.. If a player swears and abuses someone and it's caught surely it's the player's stupidity not the fact we have stump mics!"

Recently on January 9, England's Jos Buttler was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Buttler breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using an audible obscenity during an international match.

The incident took place during South Africa's inning when Buttler used an audible obscenity toward all-rounder Vernon Philander. Also, one demerit point was added to Buttler's disciplinary record. (ANI)

