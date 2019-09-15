India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock (R)
India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock (R)

Players to watch out for in India-South Africa first T20I

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): After clean-sweeping West Indies in the all-formats, the Indian team will lock horns with South Africa in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at Dharamshala on Sunday.
Men in Blue will look to keep their momentum going in their second series after the semi-final exit in the ICC World Cup 2019 in July. India has not lost a single game after the World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand.
On the other hand, South Africa will play their first series after their flop show in the World Cup. Proteas played nine matches in the tournament and managed to win three while one was abandoned due to rain.
Players to watch out for India-South Africa clash:
Virat Kohli
India skipper Kohli is in a great form in the limited-overs of cricket. He had scored two back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs against West Indies and amassed a total of 339 runs in the ODIs and T20Is. He is also the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is as he scored 2369 runs and is only behind Rohit Sharma who had 2422 runs in the shortest format of the game. Interestingly, Kohli is yet to score his maiden hundred in the T20Is.
Rohit Sharma
Indian opener and flamboyant batsman Rohit Sharma will look to continue his Windies form in the home series. In the two T20Is against Windies, he scored 101 runs while in the two ODIs he added 28 runs under his name. He will a crucial batsman along with Shikhar Dhawan to provide a solid foundation to the team.
Quinton de Kock
South Africa captain Quinton de Kock will try to give their side a happy memory in the India series after the early exit in the ICC World Cup. In the nine matches of the tournament Kock has amassed 305 runs. He will look to provide a better start for the team.
Kagiso Rabada
Rabada will lead the pace battery of the team as he had the amazing performance in the World Cup. He scalped 11 wickets in nine matches. He was highly praised for his speedy yorkers and out-swing bowling. The 24-year-old will look to get hold of wickets in the series. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:39 IST

