Playing against fielder like Jonty Rhodes was always a challenge: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished Jonty Rhodes on his 51st birthday and said that playing against a fielder like the former South African was always a challenge for him.

Rhodes, who took 139 catches during his international career, was one of the greatest fielders the game has ever seen. He was also the fielding coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

Sachin, who played for Mumbai Indians said that watching Rhodes field in cricketer has always been a treat for the legendary Indian batsman.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Jonty! Playing against a fielder like you was always a challenge and to watch you field has always been a treat. Have a great one buddy," Sachin tweeted.



The former South African played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs and scored 8,467 international runs. Rhodes also holds the record for the most number of catches in a single ODI. He had taken five catches against West Indies in an ODI match in 1993. (ANI)

