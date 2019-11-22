Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla
Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Playing D/N Test in India, a victory for world cricket: Rajeev Shukla

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also present at the Eden Gardens to witness the historic event.
"It is a historic occasion and Kolkata has received the opportunity to host it. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah's efforts have paid off and this is a victory for world cricket. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is also present at the Eden Gardens to watch the match," Shukla told reporters.
"Earlier, BCCI kept on thinking about whether to play the day-night Test, we were skeptical to play the pink ball Test, but it has now started with this Kolkata Test. It is a good experiment that we have done, people from all over the country have come to mark their presence. All Kudos to the BCCI team," he added.
Shukla also opined that experiments need to be conducted in order to attract a large crowd to the stadiums.
"If we want to make Test cricket successful, we have to keep doing experiments to bring in more crowd. Pink ball Test has attracted viewers to the stadium," Shukla said.
In the ongoing Test, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.
While filing this report, Bangladesh reached the score of 73/6 till the supper break. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:18 IST

I think Naseem Shah is aging backwards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may have the world on toes with his talent, but his age is now causing a huge stir in the cricketing world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:38 IST

Hasina, Mamta, Sachin greet teams before first day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day-night Test game here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Brisbane Test: Warner guides Australia to 72-run lead over...

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Australia were leading by 72 runs after the end of play on day two in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:48 IST

Interesting to see how pink ball behaves, says Gautam Gambhir on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that it will be interesting to see how the pink ball behaves in the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Sophie Molineux takes break from WBBL citing mental health issues

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades women's cricketer Sophie Molineux has requested some time away from cricket on the grounds of mental health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

New Zealand scores 144/4 on day 2, trail by 209 runs

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Nov 22 (ANI): England restricted New Zealand to 144/4 after scoring 353 in the first innings of the first test at the Bay Oval here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:02 IST

Sachin Tendulkar excited to witness historic day-night Test at...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is excited to witness India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:47 IST

Day-night Test: Bangladesh win toss against India, elect to bat first

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:40 IST

First four days of pink ball test sold out: Sunil Gavaskar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is elated over the people's response to the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh scheduled later in the day at the Eden Gardens here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:27 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata to witness...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata on Friday to witness the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:26 IST

MILO NIDJAM launch pad for AFI's plans for 2024, 2028 Olympics

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The upcoming MILO National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM) 2019 is the platform from which the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) plans for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games will be launched.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:13 IST

Kolkata's iconic spots turn pink to welcome historic Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test in India, all the iconic spots of Kolkata, where the match will be held, turned pink.

Read More
iocl