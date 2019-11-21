Playing Indian seamers under lights would be a challenge: Mominul Haque

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test against India, Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque lauded the opponents' bowling lineup and said facing them under lights would be a challenge.

"India has very good pace bowlers. We need to be patient. Facing their bowlers would be a challenge and facing them under lights would also be a Test," Haque told reporters on the eve of the match.

The Bangladesh skipper also said that everyone among the side is raring to go for the pink ball Test and added that it is always great to play the match with a jam-packed stadium.

He also said that the side did not get any chance to ask for a practice match before the day-night, but the side needs to put it behind them to focus on the match.

"I think competition is great and to attract audiences, the pink-ball Test is great. Excitement is there as to how pink ball behaves. If there are many spectators watching the match, it is always nice to see. Pink ball under lights would be a challenge, but everyone is up for it," Haque said.

"We did not get any opportunity for the practice match before the day-night Test. At that moment, we could not have done anything. It's better to get this out of your mind," he added.

Haque managed to score just 44 runs in the first Test against India. He said that he is always trying to improve his game and take the learnings to the next matches.

He also said that the pink ball would test the side under lights and he also labelled the twilight period as 'tricky'.

"I always think about trying to improve my game. You always try to improve, we need to learn from our previous matches. I think the pink ball would test us under the lights. The ball has a shine on it and the twilight part would be tricky and challenging," Haque said.

"Focus would need to be there. I have not played with a pink ball, so once the match starts, we have to see how it behaves. It is a sporting wicket and it has grass on it," he added.

India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to consolidate their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The side currently has 300 points from six matches and they face Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22. (ANI)

