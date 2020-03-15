Playing without spectators was an 'odd experience': Lockie Ferguson

London [UK], Mar 15 (ANI): After Australia and New Zealand played their first ODI without spectators due to coronavirus threat, latter's Lockie Ferguson said it was an 'odd experience' to be playing in that way.

Ferguson was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the pacer tested negative for coronavirus.

"I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy [Simsek, physio] and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying.

"It was strange certainly playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd. For sure, that was an odd experience. At the same time, we were a little bit disappointed with how the game ended up," he added.

After clearing the coronavirus test, Ferguson is now looking forward to playing cricket soon.

"I think everyone in every industry is probably feeling it a little bit. Not just us in sport. Certainly we want to play cricket but under these circumstances, we are following the directions of people in much higher power than me," he said.

"Yeah just taking it in my stride but looking forward to playing cricket soon. So I'll get back with the Aces boys tomorrow and see what the plan is going forward," Ferguson added.

Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs on Friday. The remaining matches of the three-match ODI series between the two teams have now been postponed until further notice due to the virus. (ANI)

