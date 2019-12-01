Please ask Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly on player's availability for T20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Please ask MS Dhoni, said Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly when asked whether the World Cup-winning captain will feature in the next year's T20 World Cup.

Dhoni has not played any international cricket since the semi-final clash against New Zealand in July in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"Please ask Dhoni," said Ganguly in the press conference here on Sunday.

Ganguly conducted a press conference after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Jay Shah (Secretary), Arun Singh Dhumal (Treasurer), Mahim Verma (Vice-President) all took part in the meeting.

Reflecting on who will be the representative of the BCCI in the ICC Chief Executive Meeting, Ganguly said the rule is that the secretary goes.

"The rule is that the secretary goes in the ICC Chief Executive Meeting. And the ICC representative, we will decide in a couple of day's time," he said. (ANI)

