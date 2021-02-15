PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of second Test at Chepauk during Chennai visit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday got a "fleeting view" of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the second Test between India and England is being played, during his visit to Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.

PM Modi took to Twitter and shared a mesmerizing aerial picture of the Chepauk stadium and captioned the post, "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai."

In the ongoing second Test, India are in a dominating position after posting a total of 329 in their first innings. The visitors were left reeling at 106/8 after the conclusion of the second session on day two. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's four wickets helped India to dismantle England's batting line-up.

Indian bowlers continued bowling on tight lengths and did not give any room to English batters to excel in the second session as they lost four scalps including three crucial wickets of Ben Stokes (18), Ollie Pope (22) and Moeen Ali (6) to send England's middle-order back in the hut.

In the second session, visitors added 67 runs. England are still trailing India by 223 runs.

Earlier, PM Modi, who is an avid fan of cricket, had congratulated the Indian team for their historic series win in Australia last month. India won the series 2-1 by breaching The Gabba in the final Test.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit, and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," he had tweeted. (ANI)