PM Modi hails Mithali Raj's achievement, says she is inspiration to both men, women cricketers

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indian women's team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who recently became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats, saying that her success story is an inspiration to not only women but also men cricketers.

"Indian cricket team's Mithali Raj recently became the first Indian women cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Many congratulations to her on this achievement. She is also the only women international player to score 7,000 runs in ODI. Her contribution to women's cricket is brilliant," PM Modi said during the 75th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"She has inspired many through her two-decade-long career. Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration to not only women but also men's cricketers," he added.



Mithali had touched the milestone figure on March 12 during a match against South Africa Women. Also, two days later, she added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

PM Modi also expressed elation over the success of Indian shooters in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. India currently top the medal tally with 27 medals, which includes 13 gold.

Also, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievement of India shuttler PV Sindhu, who clinched a silver medal at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

"It is interesting that in the month of March when we celebrate women's day, many women athletes won medals and created record. In the ISSF World Cup, being held in New Delhi, India is at the top of the medal tally. In the gold medal tally also, India is at the top. It was made possible by excellent performances by Indian men and women shooters. Also, PV Sindhu won a silver medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament," he said. (ANI)

