PM Modi lauds Indian women's hockey team for winning FIH Series Finals

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:22 IST

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's hockey team in the FIH Series Finals, saying the win will not only popularise the game but will also inspire young girls to excel in the sport.
In a Tweet, PM Modi said, "Exceptional game, excellent outcome! Congratulations to our team for winning the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament. This stupendous victory will further popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport."

Hockey India thanked the PM for his motivating words and said the win will drive more young women to choose sport as a career.
"Thank you Shri. Narendra Modi for the support and the motivating words. The win will only drive more young women to choose sport as a career," Hockey India tweeted.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and called the victory great news.
"Here comes the great news! India clinched the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating Japan 3-1 in the finals at Hiroshima What an amazing game displayed by Indian Women team. CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS!" Rijiju said.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulated women's hockey team following their win over Japan.
"Many congratulations to the @TheHockeyIndia women's team for winning the #FIHSeriesFinals in Hiroshima following a 3-1 win over hosts Japan in the final. The Indian women had already secured a berth in the #OlympicQualifiers after reaching the final," SAI said.International Hockey Federation wrote, "India win the FIH Series Finals Hiroshima after all-Asia clash with Japan #RoadToTokyo."

A day after qualifying for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women's hockey team on Sunday won the FIH Series Finals after defeating the tournament hosts Japan 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.
Skipper Rani Rampal, the best player of the tournament, netted a goal in the third minute but India conceded an equaliser in the 11th minute as Japan's Kanon Mori scored.
However, a brace from Gurjit Kaur, the top scorer of the tournament, scored in the 45th and 60th minutes took India to an emphatic victory. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:14 IST

