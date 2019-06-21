PM Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery with an encouraging message after the India opening batsman was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

In a tweet, Modi wished Dhawan that he recovers at the earliest so that we can return to the field and contribute for the nation.

"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation," PM Modi replied to Dhawan's video, which the batsman had shared on Wednesday.



ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman Pant as a replacement for injured batsman Dhawan in India's squad for the remainder of the tournament. Dhawan expressed his gratitude to Indian cricket fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the 50-over tournament.

In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection."

The opening batsman further said that he is sure India will do good and win the World Cup trophy. Dhawan also asked fans to continue their support and signed off, saying, "Love you all, take care."

"I'm sure boys (are) doing a great job at the moment and going to do really great and win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us. Your support and prayers are very very important and very dear to us. Thank you all again for all your support and love. Love you all, take care," he said.

BCCI had requested the ICC to bring in Pant as a replacement of injured Dhawan, who is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb.

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.

"Dhawan has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup. We have requested ICC to allow Rishabh Pant to be as a replacement," India team manager Sunil Subramaniam had said in a press conference.

India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

