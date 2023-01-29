Political leaders congratulate U-19 Indian women's team for winning ICC T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): As the Indian Women's Under-19 team created history by winning the first-ever Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders across the country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the team for making the nation proud.

"Well done Team India! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Under-19 women's cricket team for defeating England in the final match of #u19womenst20worldcup to become world champions. You have made the nation proud with your outstanding sporting performance. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future," he said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the team for winning the trophy under the leadership of 'Haryana's daughter Shafali Verma.

"India's first Women's Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup! Under the leadership of Haryana's daughter @TheShafaliVerma, the Indian women's cricket team created history and won the World Cup by defeating England. Infinite congratulations and best wishes to our young team, the future of world cricket," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the future of women's cricket while congratulating the team.

Congratulations to our girls on winning the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup. Women's cricket definitely has a bright future now in our country, my best wishes to our champions.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the Women's Under-19 team

"Congratulations to our cricket girls team on winning the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup. my best wishes to our champions," he said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called the victory an inspiration for the talents of the country.

"Jai Ho! The daughters of the country won the historic ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup today. Hearty congratulations to the entire team! This historic achievement achieved by the unwavering dedication and hard work of the team is an inspiration for the talents of the country and the world," he said in a tweet.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

"They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," tweets PM Modi.

As India won the under-19 It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

Supplementing the fine bowling was outstanding fielding. The dismissal of England's captain, Grace Scrivens, epitomised the sheer determination in the Indian ranks. The left-hander hit Archana towards long-off, where Gongadi Trisha sprinted in, then leapt forward to take an excellent, tumbling catch.

It was the key wicket, in many ways, and the celebrations from India confirmed as much. Scrivens would go on to scoop the Player of the Tournament award, but she would have given all of that up for a better English display with the bat.

Shafali Verma won the toss and elected to bowl, and Sadhu struck yet again in the first over. She hurried one onto Liberty Heap, who could only loop her attempted pull straight up and back to a gleeful Sadhu.

Her figures of two for 6 in four overs deservedly earned her the Player of the Match award with just the start that India craved. She was backed up well by Archana (two for 17) and the irrepressible Parshavi Chopra, who snared two for 13 to close out a terrific tournament offering.

There were also wickets apiece for Mannat Kashyap, Verma and Sonam Yadav, as England tumbled to 22 for four and then eventually 68 all out in 17.1 overs. After a tournament of free-scoring, only Ryana Macdonald-Gay (19 off 24 balls), Niamh Holland (10) and Sophia Smale (11) could reach double figures.

England's hopes for more heroics with the ball were raised when they removed Verma (15) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) inside the first four overs. Verma hit a four and a six as she tried to put the heat on England early before she top-edged Hannah Baker to short fine-leg.

Soumya Tiwari and Trisha were having none of it. Tiwari smacked three fours in her 24 not out from 37 balls, while Trisha got more and more fluent as the target came into sight. Her 29-ball stay was ended on 24, bowled by Alexa Stonehouse as she tried to finish it off in style. (ANI)

