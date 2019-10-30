Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir

Pollution far serious issue than hosting cricket match: Gautam Gambhir

Nitin Srivastava | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:09 IST

By Nitin Srivastava
New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhites should be more concerned about pollution levels rather than hosting a cricket match, said Gautam Gambir on Wednesday as smog enveloped the national capital region.
"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir told ANI.
"Not only athletes it's also for the common man of Delhi as well. A match is a very small thing, I think we can say ok whether we want to shift the match or not," he added.
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 3 despite the alarming air pollution level.
"That is a very small thing, ultimately its the entire Delhi which is suffering, from kids to old age people as well, so it's our responsibility. I got to know that pollution is still better but a lot of credit goes to the people of Delhi but hard work still needs to made by Delhites," the cricketer-turned-politician said.
"So, I am not really bothered whether the match will happen or not. I hope it happens and it should happen, but again it's the thing which is throughout the year that Delhi people face. It is far more concerning then match," he added.
When asked about what Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should plan when it comes to deciding match venue, Gambhir said: "Probably yes, probably you want to play in an environment which is suitable for everyone and players as well. If the pollution levels are really high then obviously you can think of having an alternate venue but for me, as I just maintained and what I have just said."
Gambhir further added that Delhi pollution level is better than the past six years on Diwali and credit needs to be given to Delhites.
"It's been better since last 6 years and probably this is the least level of pollution we have after Diwali. I think credit needs to go to the people of Delhi but still lot of efforts needs to be made." Gambhir said.
"Obviously the Delhi government is claiming that they have done a lot of work but ultimately its people of Delhi who had that awareness not to burn crackers but a lot of efforts have to be done rather than all this gimmick of advertisement and taking credit of what people of Delhi have done," he added.
Gambhir also added that the government should create awareness for curbing the high air pollution level.
"I think we should still try and create as much awareness as we can and get the pollution levels down because it's still in a very poor category so I feel a lot of efforts needs to be made," Gambhir said.
When asked about what steps should be taken to prevent pollution Gautam said: "Absolutely serious steps should be taken. For me, the most important steps are not advertising on Twitter and not taking credit but what we do on the ground level as well. I don't remember what the Delhi government has done in the last four and a half years."
"I feel the central government is very serious in getting the pollution level down and plus stubble burning needs to be curbed as well. So, I think the central government is doing all the best what they can to curb down the pollution level but I think and feel Delhi government still needs to pull up their socks," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Lisa Keightley appointed England women's team coach

London [UK], Oct (30): England Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed former Australian batter Lisa Keightley as the head coach of the women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:18 IST

Third T20I: Pakistan women defeat Bangladesh by 28 runs

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in the third T20I and sealed the three-match series 3-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:58 IST

Arjun Bhati wins Indian Golf Union Junior National Championship

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Arjun Bhati has won the Indian Golf Union Junior National Championship -2019 by defeating Bangalore's Aryan during the three-day final match at Tollygunge Golf Course in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:31 IST

Ganguly took right step to revive Test cricket: Kohli's former coach

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Wednesday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's decision for scheduling the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:04 IST

Hoping for your comeback like a champion: Mushfiqur Rahim to Shakib

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): As Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to miss cricketing action due to a ban enforced by International Cricket Council (ICC), his team's wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has expressed solidarity with the cricketer and said he is hoping for Shakib's

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:21 IST

Hayley Matthews set to return from suspension in third ODI against India

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews is set to return in the third ODI against India, after serving out her eight-match suspension.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:13 IST

Eden Gardens - a ground renowned for historic firsts

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's announcement of a day/night Test between India and Bangladesh, Kolkata's Eden Gardens is all set to write another chapter in its century-long tradition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:21 IST

'Bro, anything in this series?': Bookie's conversation with...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): After banning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details of the cricketer's conversation with a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:10 IST

I see myself as a three-dimensional cricketer, says Lewis Gregory

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between England and New Zealand, the Three Lions' uncapped all-rounder Lewis Gregory has said he is a 'three-dimensional cricketer' and hopes to play in all formats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:38 IST

PFA urges UEFA to have tougher sanctions in place for tackling...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): The Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) has urged the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to overhaul its disciplinary processes after expressing their "disappointment" at the sanctions issued to Bulgaria for the racist behaviour of supporters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:37 IST

Billy Stanlake replaces Mitchell Starc for second T20I against Sri Lanka

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Australia on Wednesday named Billy Stanlake as the replacement for Mitchell Starc for the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:56 IST

Namibia defeat Oman, qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Namibia will be appearing in their first-ever T20 World Cup as the side defeated Oman in the qualifying tournament here in Dubai.

Read More
iocl