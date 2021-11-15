Pollution won't be that bad in Jaipur, feels KL Rahul ahead of T20I with New Zealand

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): India T20I deputy KL Rahul feels that the pollution level in Jaipur will not be 'that bad' as Men in Blue take on New Zealand on Wednesday in the opener of the T20I series.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit will be leading the side with Rahul acting as deputy.



Speaking about the weather conditions and pollution level of Jaipur, Rahul during a virtual press conference said, "Firstly, we only had our training today. We haven't stepped out anywhere else. Secondly, I am not carrying a metre in my hand to see how bad the pollution is but I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket and we have played in Jaipur before."

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

