Australia team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting
Australia team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting believes Warner is not at his best yet

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 19:10 IST

Melbourne [Australia], June 2 (ANI): Despite David Warner played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs against Afghanistan to help his side register a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan, team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting is of the opinion that it was not the best from Warner.
"He struggled a bit early on. You can see he's not quite up to match sharpness yet," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.
"We've done a lot of work in the nets over the last couple of weeks, but he missed one of the practice games with that little niggle he had, so it took him a little bit of time to get going," he added.
However, Ponting feels that the more time he spent on the field; it gave him enough time to settle and play more fluently.
"I thought the longer his innings went on, he started to look a little bit more fluent. Fantastic for him to get that sort of time in his first international game back. So far, so good with him," Ponting said.
Along with Warner, Steve Smith made his comeback in the team. Although Smith failed to leave a mark in the match, he did smash a century in the first World Cup warm-up match against the hosts England.
Talking about both Warner and Smith, Ponting said: "We all know he's a pretty determined young man. Him and Steven coming back in today, they were both keen to not just impress, but also impose themselves on the tournament."
Smith and Warner both faced boos from the crowd during their warm-up games. But the two times World Cup-winning captain looked this thing in a positive way as he said that only 'best players' get booed.
"It's not a huge crowd here today by any means and probably not a lot of Aussie support either. But when the bigger games come around, I think it will be a whole lot worse than that," he said.
"The few series I had over here, you can take it as a bit of a compliment as well - they don't boo the worst players, they boo the best players in each team," Ponting added.
Australia will now face West Indies for their next World Cup game on June 6. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:56 IST

If players do not perform, there will be a lot of harsh words:...

Cape Town [South Africa], June 3 (ANI): South Africa's situation went from bad to worse as they lost their second consecutive match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. After facing a massive 104-run defeat at the hands of England, South Africa struggled to chase the 331 run target against Bang

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:00 IST

CWC'19: Key players to look for in Eng-Pak clash

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): After thrashing South Africa, the hosts England are set to take on Pakistan for their second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash. Whereas, Pakistan faced a humiliating seven-wicket defeat in their first match against West Indies and will aim to turn things around.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:23 IST

We can beat England: Azhar Mahmood

Dubai [UAE], June 3 (ANI): After Pakistan faced a 7-wicket defeat against West Indies, the team's bowling coach Azhar Mahmood is hoping to make a strong comeback in their second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash against the hosts, England, saying that they have the ability to overpower them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:42 IST

Ngidi suffers hamstring injury, will skip clash against India

Dubai [UAE], June 3 (ANI): The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has not gone well at all for South Africa so far and they faced another major blow in the name of Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a hamstring injury during their match against Bangladesh, which will take around a week or 10 days to recover.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:14 IST

Bhuvneshwar eyes India's return to Lord's for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], Jun 3 (ANI): India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is excited to play at "special place" Lord's, and hopes his team can return to it for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 23:37 IST

CWC'19: Bangladesh defeats S Africa by 21 runs

London [UK], Jun 2 (ANI): After witnessing a humiliating 104-run defeat by England, South Africa continued their dismal run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and lost their second straight match by 21 runs to Bangladesh at The Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:39 IST

French Open: Nadal beats Londero to reach in quarter-finals

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Rafael Nadal has secured his spot in the quarter-finals on Sunday after he vanquished Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero by 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:24 IST

India will come back home with World Cup: BCCI President CK Khanna

Southampton [UK], June 2 (ANI): BCCI Acting president CK Khanna, on Sunday, expressed his confidence in the Indian team and said that the team will 'come back home with the World Cup'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:56 IST

French Open: Federer secures spot in quarter-finals

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Roger Federer showed a scintillating performance yet again to reach in the quarter-final on Sunday as he defeated Argentina's Leonardo Mayer by 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 19:23 IST

Not every game is going to have a 350 score: Kane Williamson

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, everyone was expecting that 300 plus score will be a common thing during the tournament. However, after the conclusion of four games, it turned out that it may not be the case as only one team managed to do so as of now and that is E

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 18:04 IST

We have more things to come: Sadio Mane after Champions League triumph

Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Liverpool displayed a brilliant performance in the Champions League final as they lifted the title by beating Tottenham by 2-0 on Sunday. However, it seems like they are not done yet as Sadio Mane stated that "they have more things to come".

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 17:04 IST

Virgil van Dijk feels Messi should win Ballon d'Or

Leeds [UK], June 2 (ANI): Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk has lavishly praised Barcelona bigwig Lionel Messi, calling him the 'best player in the world.' And instead of picking his own name for the Ballon d'Or, the Netherlands international chose Messi.

Read More
iocl