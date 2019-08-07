Australia bowler Peter Siddle
Australia bowler Peter Siddle

Ponting compares Peter Siddle with Glenn McGrath

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Melbourne [Australia] Aug 7 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Peter Siddle's current way of bowling is 'quite similar' to former pacer Glenn McGrath.
"We know McGrath has a great record at Lord's and loved bowling there. He used to seam the ball back down the slope because he wasn't a big swing bowler. The way Sidds is bowling now is actually quite similar to the way McGrath bowled in his last few years," Cricket.com quoted Ponting as saying.
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were overlooked and Siddle was included in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test match. Ponting feels that Siddle may retain his spot for the second Ashes Test if it will be suitable wicket for the 34-year-old.
"If it looks like it'll be a wicket that offers a bit to Sidds, he'd stay in. If it looks like it'll be a flat and dry one, there might be a case to make a change," he said.
Explaining Siddle's selection, Langer said: "The way 'Sidds' played in that practice game and the way he's been bowling and the style of cricket we think we need to beat England."
Australia will face England for the second Ashes Test from August 14 at Lord's. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:20 IST

Proud of you big brother: Hardik Pandya on Krunal

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday congratulated his big brother Krunal Pandya for winning the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Real Madrid excludes Gareth Bale for friendly match against Red...

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Gareth Bale has not been named in Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming friendly match against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:06 IST

Dele Alli looking forward to play with Tanguy Ndombele

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Tottenham's Dele Alli termed the club's new arrival Tanguy Ndombele 'very nice guy' and said he looks forward to playing along with the 22-year-old.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:58 IST

Dani Alves wants to make history with Sao Paulo

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sao Paulo's new signing Dani Alves wants to make history and to play for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:24 IST

Sri Lanka announces 22-men squad for New Zealand series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI) : Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Wednesday announced 22-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:24 IST

I believe in my process: Rishabh Pant tells Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 65 runs against West Indies in the third T20I of the three-match series, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant told teammate Rohit Sharma that he has always believed in his ability and process before going into a match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

We have bunch of talented players, says vice-captain Savita

Bengaluru [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team vice-captain Savita said that they have a bunch of talented and experienced players who will help the team in the Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:13 IST

Have always been in awe of Vivian Richards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Wednesday shared a picture with West Indies' legend Vivian Richards, and said he has always been in awe of the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Real Madrid names 20-man squad for game against Red Bull Salzburg

Madrid [Spain], Aug 7 (ANI): Spanish football club, Real Madrid on Tuesday named their 20-man squad for the game against Red Bull Salzburg, later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:44 IST

Sachin, Virat condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Uruguay forward player Diego Forlan announced retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, staff not to get extension

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will not get extensions.

Read More
iocl