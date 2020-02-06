Ponting practices at net session ahead of Bushfire Bash

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday had a practice net session ahead of the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

The 45-year-old posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen practicing, playing lofted cover drives.

Ponting captioned the video as: "Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike".

Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike. pic.twitter.com/Ba6dnHIBzO — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020



He scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No other Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012.

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney on Saturday but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League, cricket.com.au reported.

The match will now be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne, as the former spinner has prior commitments.

The match will be a T10 game with the likes of Indian superstars Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, West Indian great Courtney Walsh and past Australian greats Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds and Shane Watson all still set to be involved.

With the game getting rescheduled, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and batsman Michael Hussey as well as a number of the female stars won't be able to take part in the match.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.

The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)