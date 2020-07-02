Ponting shares 'treasured memories' from three WC winning campaigns

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared treasuring memories from the three World Cup-winning campaigns.

Taking to Twitter, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the World Cup winning campaigns and he captioned the post as: "Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns".



Australia has won the World Cup maximum number of times as the side brought the trophy home on four occasions.

The side from Down Under won the coveted prize in 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

Ponting was part of three World Cup winning squads.

In 1999, he was the part of the winning side under the leadership of Steve Waugh. Australia had defeated Pakistan in the finals of 1999 World Cup.

On the other hand, Ponting had led Australia to World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007.

The side defeated India in the 2003 finals, while Australia outclassed Sri Lanka in the finals of 2007 World Cup.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012.

He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.

The former Australia skipper is currently the coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and he also played a part in this year's Bushfire Bash.

The match featured some of the greats of the game like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Wasim Akram.

The match was played to raise funds and all match profits went to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. (ANI)

