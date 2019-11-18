Pooran will learn from his mistake: Steve Smith on ball-tampering

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that the West Indies player Nicholas Pooran will learn from his mistakes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a four-match suspension for ball-tampering.

"I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it. Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"For me, I copped it on the chin... it is what it is. I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future," he added.

The incident took place during the third ODI against Afghanistan. West Indies won the match by five wickets and white-washed Afghanistan in the three-match series.

Smith was handed a one-year ban from international cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March 2018.

"I don't feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I've moved past it and I'm focusing on the present. I played with him in the Caribbean league at Barbados. I think he's going to be an exceptional player in white-ball cricket," Smith said.

Australia have won the T20I series against Pakistan by 2-0 and will now face them in the two-match Test series commencing from November 21.

Australia squad for Test Series against Pakistan - Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

The first match of the series will be played in Brisbane from November 21-25. (ANI)

