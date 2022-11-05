Positive Kashmir Football Championship: J-K Bank to face FC ONE in title clash

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): J-K Bank and FC One on Thursday cruised into the final of the second Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Tournament being played at Synthetic Turf TRC in Srinagar.

This season's first spectacle was the second edition of the Positive Kashmir Football Tournament which commenced on October 17 wherein the top 24 football teams of J-K participated amongst themselves in a knockout-style competition.



J-K Bank defeated every team that came their way to reach the final. On the other side, FC ONE being a newly formed club and one of the dark horses of the tournament reaching the final was a huge win for football and sports in general in the valley. The final will take place on November 5 2022 at TRC Ground in Srinagar. It would be nice for the people of the valley to witness this clash between the top two clubs.

"Sports is one of the main objectives for our organization as it gives people hope and we want people to believe by showing our efforts. The Positive Kashmir Football Tournament is one of the great examples of our efforts and commitment towards people and society. We will continue with our journey towards the upliftment of Kashmir and its people," mentor of Positive Kashmir, Bharat Singh Rawat said.

According to a release, the tournament has been organized by The Positive Kashmir, a valley-based NGO in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. (ANI)

