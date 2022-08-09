Prabath Jayasuriya and Emma Lamb win ICC Player of the Month Awards for July 2022

Dubai [UAE], August 9 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Sri Lankan spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya and England batting all-rounder Emma Lamb as the winners of its Player of the Month awards for July 2022.

It was announced on Monday that Jayasuriya claims the ICC Men's Player of the Month award on the back of an outstanding series of displays with the ball, where his remarkable haul of wickets sees him crowned ahead of rival contenders England's Jonny Bairstow - who won the Men's award back in June - and French youngster Gustav McKeon.

During Sri Lanka's three Test matches on home soil in July, Jayasuriya stepped into the squad for the first time in the longest format and made an immediate impact against formidable opponents. After his side was humbled in the first Test defeat to Australia, the spinner celebrated a prolific Test debut, taking six for 118 in the first innings, and following up with an even more impressive six for 59 in the second to claim the final Test and draw the series. Jayasuriya kept his momentum going into the two-Test showdown against Pakistan later in the month, taking seventeen wickets across the series and ending July with staggering figures of 29 wickets at an average of 20.37.

On being named the ICC Men's Player of the Month, Jayasuriya said: "I am delighted with this announcement, and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Men's Player of the Month. Certainly, it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the test series played against Australia and Pakistan."

"I take this opportunity to thank my fans, teammates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life."



Irfan Pathan, former India international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member, said: "Being a newcomer to Test cricket and starting with two five-wicket hauls in your first match is extraordinary, and it is all the more impressive against a team like Australia. A tally of 29 wickets in just three Tests is too good to be overlooked and for that, he is my ICC Men's Player of the Month."

Emma Lamb was voted the ICC Women's Player of the Month for July following her thrilling start to life opening the batting in England's victorious ODI series victory over South Africa. Lamb consistently laid the foundations for her side to claim victory in each of the three matches, with her most notable contribution coming in the first match in Northampton.

Her outstanding 102 in which she displayed a wide array of classy strokeplay set her on course for a stellar month, and she followed up this milestone by posting two further half-centuries to strengthen her credentials as a supremely talented top order batter, with a very bright future ahead.

On winning the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for July, Lamb commented: "It is very exciting to have been awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for July. I am very happy to have earned my spot at the top of the order in the Test and ODI team and it is been brilliant to be able to score some runs and help the team win."

"Everyone in the squad contributed to our multi-format series win against South Africa so I just want to keep scoring runs for the team - I feel very lucky that my performances across the last month have been rewarded and I hope to carry on my good form."

Lamb secures the ICC Women's Player of the Month award at the first time of asking, overcoming fellow nominees; England's Nat Sciver and India's Renuka Singh. (ANI)

