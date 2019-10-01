Preparation has been really good, Rahane confident ahead of first Test against South Africa

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): India's Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in the team ahead of the first Test match against South Africa saying that their 'preparation has been really good'.

"As a batting unit, you have to adapt to all the conditions and you got to prepare yourself really well before the series starts. Our preparation has been really good. We had a very good practice session today and one more day tomorrow before going into the match," Rahane said in a pre-match press conference here on Monday.

India will enter on the field with a lot of confidence as they won both the Test matches against West Indies.

Rahane is aiming to contribute as much as possible for the team and said he does not want to put too much pressure on himself.

"I am looking to staying in the moment, staying in the present and that's what I did in the West Indies as well.... Staying in the moment, believe in my ability and look to contribute to the team so that I do not put too much pressure on myself," he said.

Rahane said that because of the Test Championship, it is important to win every match.

"The important thing is to win the series and win the match. Because of this Test Championship, you cannot take any team for granted and point systems are involved. I think it is important to respect your opponents," Rahane said.

First Test match between India and South Africa will start from October 2. (ANI)

