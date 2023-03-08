Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of 4th India-Australia Test

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Preparations for the fourth India-Australia Test of the Border-Gavaskar series are underway which will feature Prime Ministers of India and Australia watching the match.

Banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were put up to commemorate the occasion on day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on March 9.

On Monday, Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell told ANI that the Australian Prime Minister would be on a three-day visit to India from March 8 and will visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

He informed ANI that PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese will watch Day-1 of the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on March 9.

"One of the things that bind both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the matches in Ahmedabad," he said.



The fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will start from March 9 onwards in Ahmedabad.

India is currently leading the series by 2-1. If they win the final Test, they will qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.

India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs. They followed it with a six-wicket win at Delhi in the second Test. Both Tests ended in a span of three days.

Australia prevented the possibility of facing a whitewash by winning the third Test at Indore by nine wickets within three days.

India's Test squad for the fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. .

The Australian High Commissioner to India also informed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would also participate in Holi festival celebrations. (ANI)

