Pretty special feeling, impressive record to break, says Healy

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 5 (ANI): Australia opener Alyssa Healy is elated after the team's world record feat and said it is a special feeling to break the impressive record.

With six wickets win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday, the Australian women's team registered its 22nd consecutive win and as a result, the side created a world record. The previous record was held by Ricky Ponting-led Aussies men's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003.

"I guess now the dust has settled. It's a pretty special feeling and one I definitely think the girls won't take lightly - it's a pretty impressive record to break. It's a special record. A lot of players in that room - me in particular - have idolised Ricky Ponting growing up; he's exactly how I wanted to bat and take on the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Healy as saying.



"So for us to break a record that had him all over it is pretty special for this group. No doubt when we get back in the dressing room and flick our phones on there might be a bit of hoo-ha about it. We genuinely hadn't spoken about it but think everyone has some smiles on their faces which is pretty cool," she added.

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost their opening two wickets with just 37 runs on the board. Rachael Haynes (14) and Lanning (5) both failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Healy was then joined by Ellyse Perry in the middle and both batters revived the innings for Australia. The duo put on 78 runs for the third wicket, but New Zealand staged a comeback of sorts as the side dismissed Healy (68) and Beth Mooney (12) in a span of four overs, to reduce Australia to 136/4 in the 26th over.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Perry in the middle and they both ensured Australia does not suffer more hiccups. The duo took the visitors over the line by six wickets with 69 balls to spare. Perry and Gardener remained unbeaten on 56 and 53 respectively. Both batters formed an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket.

"There's been a lot of years between those games. We don't play at lot of cricket for Australia, especially over the last 18 months. That's been the most impressive thing that we can come back as a group and still be as consistent as what we have been," Healy said. (ANI)

