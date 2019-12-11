Prithvi Shaw scores maiden first-class double century

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday scored his maiden first-class double century.

He achieved the feat against Baroda in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Shaw managed to register a score of 202 off just 179 balls with the help of 19 fours and seven sixes.

He was finally dismissed by Bhargav Bhatt in the 56th over of the second innings.

Mumbai had managed to score 431 in the first innings and Shaw went on to register 66 runs. The visitors were then able to bowl out Baroda for 307, gaining a lead of 124 runs.

In the ongoing second innings, Ajinkya Rahane failed to leave a mark and he was able to score just nine runs.

Earlier this year, Shaw was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a doping violation.

BCCI, in their statement, had stated that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. (ANI)

