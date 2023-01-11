Prithvi Shaw smashes 2nd-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): India batter Prithvi Shaw smashed the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history with his 379 run knock to become the highest individual scorer for Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shaw achieved the feat as he slammed a dominating maiden triple hundred (379 in 383 balls) during his team's Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Day 2 here at Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Sanjay Manjrekar had the highest individual score record of 377 runs against Hyderabad in the 1990-91 season. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. He scored 160 runs in his last seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68. Despite constantly scoring in the domestic circuit, the 23-year-old has not been selected and will not play for India again until July 2021 in a T20I.

He finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 and a top score of 134 against Assam. He scored 217 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he averages more than 50 in List A cricket.



Earlier on Day 1, Prithvi Shaw scored 240 not out off 283 balls, breaking his previous first-class cricket career record. The opening batsman slammed 33 fours and a six, helping Mumbai reach 397 for 2 at the time of stumps after adding 123 runs for the first wicket with Musheer Khan and an unbroken 200 for the third with Ajinkya Rahane. Shaw was brutal with left-arm spinner Roshan Alam, hammering him for 76 runs at a run-a-ball.

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, recently backed Shaw and urged coaches and selectors to help him and keep him on their radar.

"Someone like Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he's had as well. It makes even more sense for the management and the selectors to keep him around the mix, and help him get on the right track," said Gautam Gambhir as he backed the Mumbai opener.

"If he's willing to put in the hard yards - and I know how destructive he can be; if he can go on to win games for you, whether it's trainers, management, head coach or chairman of selectors, all these guys should take the onus to try and get these young boys to walk on the right path," expressed Gambhir as quoted by ESPNcricnfo.

Earlier Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw for their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign ahead of the IPL auctions. (ANI)

