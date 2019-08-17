India cricket coach Ravi Shastri
India cricket coach Ravi Shastri

Privilege and honour to be a part of Indian team setup: Ravi Shastri

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri, who retained his position, has said that it is his privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup.
"First, I would like to thank CAC Shantha, Kapil, and Anshu for having the faith in me to continue for another 26 months. It is a privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup," Shastri said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Shastri further said that the team can leave a legacy which the other teams will try to emulate.
"The reason why I came in here was because I had this belief in this team, I had a belief that they could leave a legacy that very few teams have left behind in years to come," he said.
"Not just for the moment that they are playing but at the end of it all a kind of legacy which the other teams, going down decades, will want to try and emulate. So, that is the desire and we are on track," he added.
Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) -- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy - on Friday announced that Ravi Shastri will continue his position as Indian cricket team coach.
Shastri also praised the team's performance over the last few years and said it is up to them to raise the bar.
"When you look at their performance over the last two-three years, it has been outstanding. But that is the bar they have set and now it is up to them to raise the bar," said Shastri.
The 57-year-old feels that it is the fielding which has improved the most in the recent years and his endeavour is to make them the best fielding side in the world.
"One thing is most important is that over the last four-five years, the biggest improvement has been in fielding and the endeavour is to make this the best fielding side in the world," he said.
Shastri's tenure with the team has been extended until 2021 ICC World T20 and said that he wants to leave the team on a happier note.
"Next two years is to see a smooth transition happening. Because you will get a lot of youngsters coming in, especially in the white-ball setup. There will be youngsters coming into the Test match setup as well.
"You will need to identify another three-four bowlers to add to the pool. Those are the challenges, at the end of our tenure in 26 months, my endeavour would be to leave the team in a happier place," Shastri said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on dominate position on...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan team is only 135 runs away from registering a win against New Zealand in the first Test match as it scored 133 runs on the fourth day, chasing a target of 268 runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:30 IST

HS Prannoy slams Selection Committee for sports awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Soon after the Selection Committee for sports awards announced players' name for the Arjuna award, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy slammed the committee saying that 'performance is least considered in our country'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:21 IST

Nominees for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna, Dhyanchand,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday nominated the names of various sportspersons for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:15 IST

Five sportspersons to get Dhyanchand award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of five sportspersons for the Dhyanchand award this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:14 IST

AIG Ashish Kapoor clinches two gold medals at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, Ashish Kapoor has bagged gold medals in both singles and doubles titles in Tennis events during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2019, held at Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:09 IST

No better way to start, says Aritz Aduriz after match-winning...

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, who scored the match-winning goal against Barcelona on Saturday, said that there is no better way to start the La Liga campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST

Luis Suarez suffers a right calf injury

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez has sustained a right calf injury during the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:37 IST

Sachin, Laxman extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Parsi community is celebrating Navroz today and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wished their fans on this occasion.

Read More
iocl