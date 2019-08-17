Privilege and honour to be a part of Indian team setup: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri, who retained his position, has said that it is his privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup.

"First, I would like to thank CAC Shantha, Kapil, and Anshu for having the faith in me to continue for another 26 months. It is a privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup," Shastri said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Shastri further said that the team can leave a legacy which the other teams will try to emulate.

"The reason why I came in here was because I had this belief in this team, I had a belief that they could leave a legacy that very few teams have left behind in years to come," he said.

"Not just for the moment that they are playing but at the end of it all a kind of legacy which the other teams, going down decades, will want to try and emulate. So, that is the desire and we are on track," he added.

Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) -- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy - on Friday announced that Ravi Shastri will continue his position as Indian cricket team coach.

Shastri also praised the team's performance over the last few years and said it is up to them to raise the bar.

"When you look at their performance over the last two-three years, it has been outstanding. But that is the bar they have set and now it is up to them to raise the bar," said Shastri.

The 57-year-old feels that it is the fielding which has improved the most in the recent years and his endeavour is to make them the best fielding side in the world.

"One thing is most important is that over the last four-five years, the biggest improvement has been in fielding and the endeavour is to make this the best fielding side in the world," he said.

Shastri's tenure with the team has been extended until 2021 ICC World T20 and said that he wants to leave the team on a happier note.

"Next two years is to see a smooth transition happening. Because you will get a lot of youngsters coming in, especially in the white-ball setup. There will be youngsters coming into the Test match setup as well.

"You will need to identify another three-four bowlers to add to the pool. Those are the challenges, at the end of our tenure in 26 months, my endeavour would be to leave the team in a happier place," Shastri said. (ANI)

