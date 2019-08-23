Cricket South Africa (CSA) logo
Cricket South Africa (CSA) logo

Proteas director Enoch Nkwe announces his supporting staff for India's tour

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:27 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim team director Enoch Nkwe's on Thursday announced his support staff for the upcoming tour of India.
According to the recently adopted new team structure of the CSA, the team director has the power to appoint his supporting staff officials.
"In terms of the new team structure, the team director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus on the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," said CSA acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl in a press release.
Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant batting coach only for the T20 series as he is currently not available for all formats.
He is one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white-ball cricket. He also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level.
Vincent Barnes will be the assistant bowling coach. He also has extensive coaching experience at the international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable. Vincent currently also fills the role of the high-performance bowling lead for CSA.
Justin Ontong will fill the role of assistant fielding coach. He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department.
"Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly," said Van Zyl.
"As previously announced, all the technical staff - performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, strength and conditioning coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender - have been retained. Unfortunately, Craig has recently undergone knee surgency so a temporary replacement will travel with the team to India," he concluded.
South Africa's tour of India consists of three T20I matches followed by as many Test games which will mark the start of the Proteas ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

Indian hockey teams arrive back after winning Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian men's and women's hockey teams on Thursday reached the national capital after winning the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:29 IST

BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal out of tournament, loses...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal faced a defeat at the hands of Denmark's Mia Blitchfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in the round of 16-match of the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:36 IST

BWF World Championships: Pranoy, Srikanth out of the tournament

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost their round of 16-match and were ousted from the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:45 IST

BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Praneeth proceeds to quarterfinals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship on Thursday after registering a win over their respective opponent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:46 IST

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie postponed to November

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

ICC to live stream Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches for...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that ten Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 matches will be live-streamed for the first time ever.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Selection Committee shortlists candidates for Indian team support staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Thursday announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:23 IST

Sri Lanka score 85/2 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 85/2 at the stumps of the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at P Sara Stadium on here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:25 IST

West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test against India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Not at his best: Langer on Bancroft missing third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Cameron Bancroft, who failed to find a spot in the third Ashes Test, is not at his best at the moment, said Australia coach Justin Langer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:00 IST

Haryana ASI wins gold in wrestling at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police Manjit has won a gold medal in wrestling during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held in Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:59 IST

Ahmed Elmohamady extends his stay at Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Read More
iocl