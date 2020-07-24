Proteas Women testing returns 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 24 (ANI): The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that three people have been tested positive for the coronavirus after 34 COVID-19 tests were conducted on the Proteas Women's National squad and support staff.

The cricketing body revealed that the series of tests for coronavirus were conducted ahead of the Proteas women's first training camp, starting on July 27.

"The players and support staff that have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days and will take no part in the training camp," the CSA said in an official statement.

"They have nil to mild symptoms as our medical team continues to closely monitor them in accordance with CSA's COVID-19 Steering Committee protocols to ensure their well-being. The players' return to train and play program will be guided by the CSA Medical Committee's protocols," it added.

The people who were tested negative will participate in a week-long skills-based training camp in Pretoria from Sunday.

The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from August 16 to August 27, ahead of the proposed tour of England in September. (ANI)

