Proud of what we achieved as a team: Shreyas Iyer bids goodbye to IPL 13

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) final but skipper Shreyas Iyer is still proud of what his side has achieved in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. As a result, Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

On the other hand, it was the first time in IPL history that Delhi Capitals have qualified for the finals. Iyer thanked everyone for the support and said the memories of the tournament will stay with him for a long, long time.



"This was an experience like no other! We broke records together @DelhiCapitals! So proud of what we achieved as a team and the memories will stay with me for a long, long time. Thank you to everyone involved in what was a fantastic season! Till next time," Iyer tweeted.

Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Also, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap.

Rabada finished with 30 wickets from 17 matches, while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with second-most wickets (27) this season. (ANI)

