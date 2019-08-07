Proud of you big brother: Hardik Pandya on Krunal

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:24 IST

I believe in my process: Rishabh Pant tells Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 65 runs against West Indies in the third T20I of the three-match series, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant told teammate Rohit Sharma that he has always believed in his ability and process before going into a match.