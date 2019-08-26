Proud to be part of this team: Bumrah on win against Windies

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed joy to be a part of a team to register India's biggest win by margin overseas.

In an Instagram post, Bumrah posted two pictures and wrote: "Biggest test victory overseas, so proud to be a part of this side" as the caption.



Bumrah scalped five wickets in the second innings, helping India bundle out Windies for just 100 runs. As a result, India secured a thumping win.

In the first innings, Bumrah had become the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 50 Test wickets, going past Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammad Shami.

Bumrah achieved the feat in his 11th match, whereas both Shami and Prasad had recorded the milestone in 13 Tests.

On day four of the Test, India resumed their innings at 185/3 and they went on to add 158 runs more to their tally to take the score up to 343 runs and gain a lead of 418 runs.

Windies batsmen failed to stay at the crease for a long time in the second innings and their entire team was bowled out inside 27 overs.

India have now gained a 1-0 lead in the series.

The team will take on the team from the Carribean in the second Test, beginning August 30 at Jamaica. (ANI)

