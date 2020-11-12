PSL 2020: Sohaib Maqsood joins Peshawar Zalmi for playoffs

Karachi [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Batsman Sohaib Maqsood has been named as the replacement for West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Sammy won't be able to travel to Pakistan for the first eliminator on 14 November due to logistical constraints.

"Sohaib comes in place of Daren Sammy who will be unable to travel to Pakistan in time for the first eliminator on 14 November due to logistical constraints," said PSL in an official statement.



Earlier, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah and James Vince were tested positive for coronavirus in their pre-departure tests and were ruled out of the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor and England's Joe Denly were named as the replacement for Vince and Mahmudullah in the Multan Sultans squad

PSL 2020 had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17.

The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17. (ANI)

