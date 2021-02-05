PSL 2021: Abbas Afridi included in Karachi Kings squad

Karachi [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020 member Abbas Afridi has been added to the Karachi Kings squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 that begins at the National Stadium Karachi on February 20.

Kings, the defending champions, had reserved their 18th pick at the Players Draft that was held in Lahore last month. Kings have now chosen Abbas as their 18th player and the 19-year-old would be a part of the Kings squad for the season.





All-rounder Abbas was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the U19 Cricket World Cup, he took nine wickets in five matches. He represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2020-21 domestic season.

In the sixth season of PSL, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful PSL 2020 campaign as they take on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture on February 20.

On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017. (ANI)

