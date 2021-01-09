PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi parts ways with Hasan Ali ahead of player draft

Lahore [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi has released pacer Hasan Ali on his own request to end a five-year-long stint ahead of the 2021 player draft.

In the platinum category, Peshawar Zalmi has retained Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz while in the foreign players' category England's Liam Livingstone has been retained by the franchise.

Peshawar head coach Mohammad Akram revealed why Hasam was released despite being the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL history.

"He was absolutely our first choice and we had no doubt about retaining him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram as saying.

"The kid [Hasan] started with us and we even picked him up at times when he was injured. Even this year he was the first name on top, but he was convinced that he needs to move on," he added.

The coach also insisted that the time has come for the franchise to reassess their options ahead of the sixth season of the showpiece event.

"So now we have to start afresh and start rebuilding all over again. It's been five years and we have done well playing three finals and winning one," said Akram.



"But now it's time to reassess our options as there have been player availability issues. So retaining only five players means we are better off going into the draft," he added.

Meanwhile, defending champions Karachi Kings have retained national skipper Babar Azam and Islamabad United have kept Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have also completed a successful trade of Englishman Alex Hales and Colin Ingram of South Africa ahead of the PSL's Player Draft, which will take place at the High-Performance Centre on Sunday.

In the only trade, Hales returns to Islamabad United after playing for Karachi Kings in the 2020 editions, while Colin Ingram is back to Karachi Kings after featuring for them in the 2018 and 2019 events.

Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful PSL 2020 campaign as they take on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition on February 20.

On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017. (ANI)

