PSL 2021: Umar Gul appointed Quetta Gladiators' bowling coach

Quetta [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators has appointed former pace spearhead Umar Gul as bowling coach ahead of the sixth season of the tournament.

Gul has replaced former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who had to step down due to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) conflict of interest policy.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of one of the best T20 bowlers of all-time @mdk_gul as bowling coach of #PurpleForce. We also wish all the best to outgoing coach & legendary all-rounder @ARazzaqPak," Quetta Gladiators tweeted.

Gul, who burst into the circuit in the U19 World Cup in 2002 in New Zealand by claiming 11 wickets at 12.72, wished to impart all his knowledge of the shortest format to the 'Purple Force' with an eye on PSL 2021 title.

"Honoured to be joining the @TeamQuettateam once again but this time in a totally different role. I wish to impart all my T20 knowledge to make the #PurpleForce win it inshaAllah! #PSL2021 #coaching," Gul tweeted.



Gul retired from all forms of cricket in October last year. The lanky pacer played 125 first-class, 213 List-A, and 167 T20 matches, in which he collected 987 wickets. In a 237-match international career from 2003 to 2016, Gul captured 427 wickets.

Gul was the leading wicket-taker in Pakistan's run to the 2007 World T20 final and he was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 T20 World Cup which Pakistan managed to win. He had built a reputation as the best yorker bowler in the T20 format

In the sixth season of PSL, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful PSL 2020 campaign as they take on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture on February 20.

On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017. (ANI)

