PSL 6: Independent fact-finding panel named to review bio-secure protocols

Lahore [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named an independent fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols that were put in place during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

PCB on Thursday had announced that the PSL season 6 will be postponed with immediate effect following a string of positive COVID-19 cases. PCB had said the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

"Distinguished infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas have been appointed as independent members of the two-person fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols as well as the bylaws that were put in place during the Pakistan Super League 6," PCB said in a statement.



The board said the independent panel will submit its findings and recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani by March 31.

"The independent panel has been tasked to carry out a holistic and detailed review of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures for the Pakistan Super League 6, identify any gaps and advise as to the reasons why the bio-secure environment did not remain COVID-free," the statement read.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, in a statement, said: "The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, player support personnel and match officials seriously. We have demonstrated our duty of care in the international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, as well as during the nine domestic events in which we successfully staged 220 matches. This included the 34-match National T20 Cup in Multan and Rawalpindi as well as the first and second elevens Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

"The independent panel of two distinguished experts has been appointed with the sole purpose of an honest, constructive and objective review. The independent panel will speak with all the relevant stakeholders, including the event and hotel staff, medical and compliance officers, team players, and managements, so that we can get a better understanding how the cases occurred. The independent panel will make such recommendations as it considers appropriate," he added. (ANI)

