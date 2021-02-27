PSL 6: Sandeep Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars' squad

Karachi [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichanne has been named as the replacement for Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan in the Lahore Qalandars squad for the ongoing sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sandeep, the 20-year-old leg-spinner from Nepal, made his PSL debut in the 2019 edition and played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars.

Rashid had to depart after featuring in two matches against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi as he was called up for national duty. Qalandars won the games by four and nine wickets respectively.

"Sandeep Lamichanne will be in Lahore Qalandars colours once again as he has been drafted in the 2020 edition's runners-up's squad as a replacement for Rashid Khan," read an official statement from PSL.



Last week, Rashid was named in Afghanistan's squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe which gets underway from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lamichanne will be available to Qalandars for the entire season. The Sohail Akhtar-led side got off to good start with wins in the first two games.

However, the Qalandars lost the third game after half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood guided Multan Sultans to a comfortable seven-wicket on Friday.

Sultans surmounted the 158-run target with 22 balls spare as Rizwan, who posted his second half-century and became the leading run-getter of the season, scored a breezy 49-ball 76, studded with 12 fours, and Sohaib hammered 61 not out off 41 balls.

Lahore Qalandars will next lock horns with Karachi Kings on Sunday. (ANI)

