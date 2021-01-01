PSL: Fakhar Zaman parts ways with Lahore Qalandars

Lahore [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars and batsman Fakhar Zaman have parted ways ahead of the sixth edition of the showpiece event.

In November last year, Lahore Qalandars missed the chance to claim their maiden PSL title as Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to steer Karachi Kings to victory in the final.

Fakhar, who scored 27 runs in the final match, said the Lahore-based franchise played a huge role in his career by providing him the opportunity to showcase his skills.



The left-handed batsman thanked his team for four memorable seasons and said he is looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming edition.

"Thank you @lahoreqalandarsfor the last 4 memorable seasons. You've played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills. Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season," Fakhar tweeted.

During the final match, Karachi Kings needed 11 runs in the last three overs and Rauf took two back to back wickets as he dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed (four off six) and Shane Rutherford (0) to give Qalandars' fans a glimpse of hope, but Kings' captain Imad Wasim took his side home with 10 not out off seven balls.

Babar finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 473 runs at an impressive average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 124.14 and bagged the coveted PSL 2020 Player of the Tournament award and Best Batsman of the Tournament title. (ANI)

