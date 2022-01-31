PSL: Fakhar Zaman scores ton to help Lahore register commanding win

Karachi [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars secured a dominating win over Karachi Kings, thanks to a century by Fakhar Zaman. The left-hander's 106 off 60, which was embellished with 12 fours and four sixes, helped Lahore chase down 171 with four balls spare.

Kings opener Sharjeel Khan smashed an electrifying 39-ball 60 to provide his side a solid opening stand of 84 in 10.1 overs with Babar Azam, who made 41 off 33.



Sharjeel crunched eight fours and three sixes.

Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf had an impressive outing with the bowl, as he returned three for 33 - accounting for Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, and Imad Wasim at death, denying the opposition the opportunity to finish on a high.

Brief Scores: Karachi Kings 170/7 (Sharjeel Khan 60, Babar Azam 41; Haris Rauf 3-33); Lahore Qalandars 174-4 (Fakhar Zaman 106, Samit Patel 26*; Umaid Asif 2-30). (ANI)

