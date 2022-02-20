PSL: Harry Brook's 48-ball ton guides Lahore Qalandars to thumping win

Lahore [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Harry Brook scored an unbeaten century as Lahore Qalandars further consolidated their number-two spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven with a crushing 66-run win over Islamabad United.

The 22-year-old England batter Brook (player of the match) scored the maiden T20 century of his young career on Saturday.

Brook came into bat with the Qalandars in a spot of bother at 12 for three with Phil Salt (2), Kamran Ghulam (0) and Mohammad Hafeez (2) back in the dugout inside the first 15 balls of the match.



But Brook was unfazed as he started the repair work with the leading run-getter of the tournament Fakhar Zaman (51 off 41 balls, four fours, one six).

The duo added 101 runs for the fourth wicket in a mere 63 balls. Fakhar registered his sixth 50-plus score of the season. The left-hander took his runs tally for the PSL 7 to 521 before falling to Zahir Khan.

Brook reached his 100 off 48 balls and finished unbeaten on 102 (49 balls, 10 fours, five sixes) with Qalandars posting 197 for six in their 20 overs.

Faheem Ashraf who took two early wickets for United finished with three wickets for 28 in his four overs, he was the most successful United bowler in an otherwise Brook dominated Qalandars innings.

Meanwhile, United's heavy defeat has done considerable damage to their net run-rate and has provided Gladiators with an outside chance of qualifying as the fourth team in the playoffs if they beat Karachi Kings on Sunday and United suffer another heavy defeat in their last group match (Peshawar Zalmi) which is also a part of the Sunday double-header.


