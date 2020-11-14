PSL: Irshad replaces Salman; Imran comes in for Ali

Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars have included fast bowler Salman Irshad in place of all-rounder Agha Salman, who has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs due to an ankle injury.

Peshawar Zalmi have replaced injured pacer Hasan Ali with Mohammad Imran for the playoffs.

"Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have replaced fast bowler Hasan Ali with Mohammad Imran. Hasan has been ruled out due to a back strain," read a PSL release.

Earlier, South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell replaced Mitchell McCleneghan, who is unavailable due to Covid-19 enforced restrictions in New Zealand, in the Karachi Kings squad.



Batsman Sohaib Maqsood comes in place of Daren Sammy, who is unable to travel to Pakistan in time for the first eliminator on November 14 due to logistical constraints, in the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah and James Vince were tested positive for coronavirus in their pre-departure tests and were ruled out of the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor and England's Joe Denly were named as the replacement for Vince and Mahmudullah in the Multan Sultans squad.

The fifth edition of PSL had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17.

The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17. (ANI)

