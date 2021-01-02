PSL: Karachi Kings appoint Herschelle Gibbs as head coach

Karachi [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions Karachi Kings have roped in former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs as their head coach.

Gibbs comes into the role that was previously held by Dean Jones, who died aged 59 in September last year in Mumbai. The franchise won their maiden PSL title in November and dedicated their win to Jones.

"He changed the way the game was played with his aggression & passion and taking it into his coaching as well. A great believer in the strength of teamwork & discipline, the #karachikings are proud to announce our new Head Coach @hershybru. Welcome to the family, Gibbsy! #PSL," the franchise tweeted.



Karachi Kings' Babar Azam paid tribute to Jones following the team's maiden PSL title win. Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final to lift the title.



Azam played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs as he helped his side chase down the target of 135 runs. He also won the Player of the Tournament award. He finished the tournament with 473 runs, claiming three Player of the Match awards. He also won the award for Best Batsman of PSL 2020.

Azam was on Friday named the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following his stellar performances across all formats during the 2020 calendar year.

In addition to the most prestigious award, the 26-year-old was also adjudged the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is, respectively. In the four Tests, Babar scored 338 runs at 67.6.

"I am truly humbled to have been awarded with the White-ball and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards by the independent jury in what has been a difficult year for all professional athletes. Without the support of my teammates and family, this would not have been possible and, as such, I owe big time to all of them for my successes in 2020 and hope they will continue to support me in years to come.

"Captaining Pakistan at home was a huge moment for me though without crowds it took a bit of the gloss of that honour. I think the cricket I played in England was some of the best. England is never an easy place to play due to the conditions and the players they boast, but to go out there and perform gave me the satisfaction and encouragement that I can compete against the best and help my side to do better," Azam said in a statement. (ANI)

