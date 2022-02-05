PSL: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Karachi [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Zaman Khan produced a stunning final over conceding mere three runs against 12 needed for a win by Islamabad United to earn a thrilling win for his side in the 12th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Asif Ali (14) on the penultimate ball of the match before bowling a dot ball to Faheem Ashraf to seal his side's dramatic eight-run win.

Zaman's heroics helped Qalandars overcome Shadab Khan's outstanding all-round contribution in the match. The United captain continued his tournament's red hot form with bat and ball but failed to take his side to victory.



After producing a four-for with the ball which took him to the top of the season's wicket-takers list, Shadab scored 52 with the bat (32 balls, two fours, four sixes) adding 100 runs for the third wicket with Colin Munro who followed up on his player of the match performance against Quetta Gladiators in the previous match with 60 off 45 balls (five fours, three sixes).

Shadab, who collected a five-for in United's win against the Gladiators, produced another quality spell to finish with figures of 4-0-20-4.

Qalandars have now won three out of their four matches and have jumped to the second spot on the points table behind Multan Sultans. United have won two and lost two out of their four matches. (ANI)

