PSL: Multan Sultans become first team to enter play-offs

Lahore [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Defending champions Multan Sultans on Thursday became the first team to enter the Pakistan Super League season seven play-offs.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side continued their dream run in the seventh edition of the T20 league with a 42-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th fixture of the tournament.

Put into bat, Sultans got off to a fine start with the in-form Shan Masood (player of the match) celebrating his call-up to the Pakistan Test squad for the series against Australia with 68 off 49 balls (eight fours, one six).



Shan and Mohammad Rizwan added 98 for the first-wicket partnership. Rizwan contributed 34 off as many balls.

The big-hitting Tim David provided an impetus to the Sultans innings with 34 off 18 balls, he hit three sixes to take his tournament sixes tally to 18 - the highest amongst all batters for the HBL PSL 7 season.

Wahab Riaz took his first two wickets of the ongoing season conceding 34 runs in four overs, Salman Irshad also took two along with Saqib Mahmood who bowled a fine final over conceding a mere seven runs for two wickets.

Sultans are at the top of the points table with six wins out of six matches (12 points). Zalmi have now lost four out of their six matches and continue to languish at the fifth-spot above the winless Karachi Kings. (ANI)

